Sheriff Heath Samuels updated Greenwood County commissioners at their meeting earlier this week about the flooding issues in the jail and sheriff’s office over the weekend.
Samuels said “the inmates were ornery” and decided to flood the jail, which is located above the sheriff’s main office, including dispatch, individual offices and the deputy bullpen. He said water ran through the floor and out of the fire alarms, causing water damage to items on the walls and floors. They do not have a damage estimate total at this time as they are still gathering estimates for the damage.
Samuels said he was thankful water did not fall on the dispatch equipment, which would have caused substantial damages. He noted ceiling tiles, carpet, some deputy desks and some computer towers upstairs were damaged. There may be substantial water damage to the fire alarm system as well, as it is connected in with the main courthouse system.
Commissioner Chuck Spradlin asked Samuels if he had been looking at plans for a new jail lately, as it had been brought up in the past to keep on the horizon for a future project. Samuels replied that he had a few feelers out for potential architectural plans that could be considered if they chose to build a new jail. He said this was another good case showing why the offices need to be located above the inmates in any future plans.
Commissioner Ben Fox asked what the options were for inmate housing during construction. Samuels said there were a couple of thoughts on this, including housing them all in neighboring counties or building a portion of the jail at a time and shuffling inmates during construction. He added that one of the bigger counties may be willing to give a discounted charge for housing so many at once.
Samuels said he would like to see a community board formed to assess the need for a new jail. Emergency Manager Levi Vinson said there were issues with getting emergency equipment in to the current jail for medical issues, which added to the need for new facilities.
Samuels updated commissioners regarding a group of teenagers who were trying to float down Otter Creek near Eureka and had not shown up at their pickup point on Saturday. The county drones were used to locate the teens and led them to a nearby residence where they could be picked up. Vinson added that there were 50-60 whole trees that had fallen off into the river, blocking their way.
Commissioner Paul Hodge asked about the use of the drones and if there was a charge if people needed them. Undersheriff Randy Cox said using the drones to aid people is in the scope of their services and they are not to carry a commercial charge for their use. He added when there is a legitimate need for help through the Sheriff’s Office, it will be provided.
In other business, County Appraiser Jami Clark submitted her resignation to commissioners, effective Aug. 23.
“It has been a pleasure working with you, other employees and taxpayers,” Clark wrote in her resignation letter. “I appreciate all your support. I will work hard to ensure that this will be an easy transition for all those involved. I appreciate your understanding and wish Greenwood County the best. Sincerely, Jami L. Clark”
Clark has reportedly accepted a position in another county as appraiser. Commissioners have asked her to put together a job description so they may begin advertising for the position.
The next meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday.
