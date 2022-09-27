If you recall I suggested a return to allowing students to take courses as they did when the school was a “Normal School” or when it was Kansas State Teachers College. There was no, or little student debt then. One of the main factors was that the State provided a much, much larger financial support for higher education. This support has now shifted to students who must get loans. This has effectively made them into “indentured servants.”
I fully realize that times do change.
To return to such a very successful model requires some of these forgone facilities to be present.
A full appreciation of children should be a present factor to the extent that the school at one time had:
A laboratory school for elementary students
A laboratory school for middle school student
A laboratory school for high school.
A childcare area that will soon meet the wrecking ball that was located in Butcher School. I cannot think of another area for the benefit of serving as a laboratory to help children or teachers that will need to be destroyed after Butcher is razed. The destruction of these student/teacher laboratories will be whole and complete!
Therefore please consider that this is a retraction from my previous suggestion of a “laboratory type Normal School.”
Through a series of self-inflicted moves these bit the dirt via suicide.
Then another self-inflicted blow was deciding that our prospects as Kansas State Teachers College were so much brighter to drop such a stodgy old name and grow to a school approaching 10,000 by changing the name to Emporia Kansas State College and then Emporia State University. How did this work over the last decade or more?
Whoops. This then resulted in a golden chance for K-State to secure a Ph.D. in Education. After all, there was no more Teachers’ College. And behold they got their Ph.D. in Education and became the largest producer of graduates with a degree in Education. Their behind-the-scenes moves work grandly. ESU (aka Kansas State Teachers College) was then no longer the largest producer of educators. As a small consolation, ESU was given a Ph.D. in Library Science. While a worthy degree this Ph.D. really didn’t graduate many students.
So as you can see a retraction is in order as my suggestion to return to our very successful past is far removed; if not now impossible without these long gone jewels. (Don’t dare notice that the Chinese have built many Normal Colleges and they have been a grand success for their nation’s educational needs!)
