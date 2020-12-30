One person was transported after a one-vehicle wreck west of Emporia, Wednesday morning.
According to Lyon County Sheriff's Office deputies on the scene, a white male in his 30s was traveling westbound on US Highway 50 when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed head-on into a tree near Road C.
He was transported to the hospital via ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.
The accident is currently under investigation and more information is expected later today.
