The Emporia American Legion Post 5 senior baseball team went 1-2 at its zone tournament at Soden’s Grove Park over the weekend.
Emporia 12, Ottawa 3
Cam Geitz threw a complete game four-hitter and Post 5 used a pair of six-run innings to overwhelm Ottawa 12-3 in the first game of the zone tournament Friday evening.
Despite only generating five hits themselves, Emporia batters walked 12 times, were hit by pitches five times and reached on errors twice to create their offense.
Post 5 put up six in the top of the second to open the scoring, but Ottawa began to chip away at the lead, pulling within 6-3 by the end of the fourth inning.
However, Emporia dropped another six runs in the top of the seventh to further ensure its lead.
Hayden Knuth had two hits for Post 5, while Geitz, Vance Kinsey and Logan Thomas each had one.
Kinsey, Thomas and Drew Hess all had two RBIs.
Geitz pitched all seven innings for Post 5, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits and five walks with one strikeout.
Pittsburg 13, Emporia 1
Post 5 was unable to carry the momentum from its win over Ottawa into game two against Pittsburg directly afterward as it was held to one hit in a 13-1 loss Friday night.
Emporia put a total of nine runners on base with seven walks and a hit-by-pitch to go along with the single hit, but struggled to advance them throughout the game.
Meanwhile, Pittsburg scored seven in the bottom of the first and four in the bottom of the second.
In the top of the third, Kinsey delivered Post 5’s only hit to drive home Geitz, who had been hit by a pitch earlier in the inning.
Hunter Redeker started on the mound for Emporia, pitching two innings and allowing 11 hits (10 earned) on eight hits and six walks. Quinn Dold gave up two runs (one earned) on one hit and a walk in 1 2/3 innings and Aaron Ross gave up a hit and two walks in 1/3 of an inning.
Ottawa 20, Emporia 2
Ottawa recovered from its offensive struggles in game one against Post 5 with a 20-2 walloping on Saturday afternoon.
Ottawa’s 20 runs came on 18 hits and eight walks. It started scoring early and often, putting up 10 runs in the top of the first as it cruised to the win in five innings.
Emporia, meanwhile, had just six hits and scored single runs in the bottom of the first and the bottom of the third. Both RBIs came off the bat of Thomas, who had two hits in the game while Geitz had three and Kinsey had one.
Kinsey was Post 5’s starting pitcher and allowed 14 runs on 11 hits and six walks with one strikeout. Hess pitched three innings and gave up six runs (two earned) on seven hits and two walks.
