County commissioners voiced approval for a pair of projects designed to bring a safer, new-look version of Lyon County Area Transportation to the community during Thursday’s action session at the courthouse.
LCAT Finance Officer Shane Brunner informed the board he was currently in the process of researching prices for the installation of security cameras on all fleet vehicles. Estimating the final cost of the project to fall in the $22,000 range, Brunner said he expected 80 percent of the total to be covered by grants from the Kansas Department of Transportation.
“The initial quote that we ended up getting involved a five-camera system in the busses and a three-camera system in the vans, and those would basically just monitor the high-traffic areas in each vehicle — the lifts, the entryways, a dual camera that faces the street and one that faces the driver,” he said. “We think it would help for insurance purchases in the case of any sort of accidents or incidents on the bus or in a van.
“We don’t want a he-said, she-said situation in case any of those problems arise … It’s not going to be a live feed. It’ll be something we pull the data from at the end of the day if we need to review anything. It’s a common thing among most transportation providers.”
After receiving direction to continue evaluating bids for the camera project, Brunner said he was also looking into updating the general look and feel of the fleet by utilizing new wrap graphics.
“I’ve already worked with a graphic designer to come up with the graphics, and the point of them is really to make us stand out beyond what we are doing right now,” he said. “We’ve had the same exact design throughout my time here, so we’re trying to reinvent ourselves a bit, I think.”
Going off initial estimates, Brunner said he expected the refresh to total nearly $33,000, but again told commissioners that the majority of the cost would be covered by money from KDOT, leaving the county’s obligation near $7,000 for the wraps.
“We’ve moved away from the Department on Aging and [Retired Senior Volunteer Program] so a rebranding and reimaging makes more sense,” Brunner said. “There're so many busses out there with all the churches and Journey’s, so we want to make sure we’re something uniquely our own.”
With no official purchases approved Thursday, commissioners expect to receive a final total for both projects in the coming weeks.
During the meeting, commissioners also:
^ Approved paying the City of Emporia for the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center’s portion of the Spillman CAD yearly payment in the amount of $21,574.06. The fee was paid from 911 fees and not taxpayer dollars.
^ Approved a purchase from Traffic Control Services, Inc. for lights and electronics for six sheriff’s vehicles for a total of $27,043.20.
^ Authorized Lyon County Emergency Management to sign a memorandum of understanding accepting a grant in the amount of $24,150.00 with the Kansas Division of Emergency Management. The money will be used for the installation of COVID safety updates at emergency management staff and law enforcement facilities.
