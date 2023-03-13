Two local businesses were recently named SBDC Businesses of the Year.
Trox Gallery and Gifts received the Emporia State University Small Business Development Center's Emerging Business of the Year award, while Allen Meat Processing was recognized as the region’s Existing Business of the Year.
Their awards were announced at the state capitol on March 2, during the 2023 Kansas Small Business Awards celebration.
In total, 17 Kansas small businesses were recognized at the capitol celebration. Out of the hundreds of small business clients the ESU SBDC has worked with, Trox and Allen Meat Processing were selected due to their entrepreneurial spirit and ability to adapt and succeed in challenging times.
A dream of owner Kaila Mock, Trox Gallery and Gifts brings a unique opportunity to young artists, new artists, experienced artists, and creatives of all kinds to have their work recognized publicly in a professional setting. With creative vision, community support, and a little help from the ESU SBDC, Kaila opened the doors to Trox in early 2020. Kaila worked with the Kansas SBDC to draft a complete business plan and develop financial projections for her startup.
“Even though Kaila started right before the pandemic hit, her creativity and resiliency were key in her efforts to pivot and succeed," said ESU SBDC regional director Lisa Brumbaugh. "She has done a wonderful job of growing and expanding Trox to become a destination for those who seek unique creations.”
Allen Meat Processing, owned by Mike and Donna Uhl, provides complete custom processing services for beef, pork, lamb, goats, and wild game in addition to offering a full selection of quality beef and pork retail products. The Uhl’s purchased the business in 2019 and have since expanded to increase capacity and respond to needs for additional red meat processing in the area.
“The SBDC understood what we needed, when we needed it, all the taxes, required business forms, due dates of required documents, etc.," said Allen Meat Processing owner Donna Uhl. "They had the resources for my needs and I still use the knowledge I gained."
The awards ceremony, emceed by WIBW’s Melissa Brunner, was opened with an address from Gov. Laura Kelly, where she commended the award winners.
“It’s your small businesses that add strength and vibrancy to our communities," she said. "You are the pillars to our cities and our towns."
To support these small businesses and learn more about their offerings, we encourage you to visit them in person or online:
- Trox Gallery and Gifts, 715 Commercial St., troxgallery.com.
- Allen Meat Processing, 323 A. Main St., Allen, allenmeatprocessing.com.
The Kansas SBDC at Emporia State University is located in ESU’s Cremer Hall, Room 206, and is focused on supporting and assisting entrepreneurs and small business owners. Whether it is an existing business looking to grow sales, a startup trying to get off the ground, or someone looking to buy or sell a business. The Kansas SBDC provides clients with professional advising and education services to be successful.
