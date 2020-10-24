Members of the Emporia and Lyon County community:
Newman Regional Health would like to take the week of October 19-23 to recognize and honor the Advanced Practice Providers in our community. Advanced Practice Providers (APPs) are nurse practitioners (APRN), physician assistants (PA), and certified nurse anesthetists (CRNA) who work as physician extenders to help provide medical care to the people of our community. You have likely seen these providers in our clinics, emergency room, hospital, and operating rooms. They serve a vital role in our medical community.
We are lucky to have an outstanding group of APPs in our community. Not only are these individuals full of compassion and desire to help patients, they are also extremely competent and provide excellent patient care. I am honored and humbled to call these providers my colleges and enjoy working alongside them every day.
Please join me in showing your appreciation to the APPs in our community for everything they do!
Sincerely,
Dr. Ryan LaSota, M.D.
Chief of Medical Staff Newman Regional Health
