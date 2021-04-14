Lyon County's active COVID-19 caseload remained at 28, Wednesday, as the public health department reported two new positives and recoveries in its latest update.
Overall, 4,203 cases have been reported since March 2020 including 4,090 recoveries and 85 deaths. One death was pending review at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
Wednesday's report comes as the KDHE confirmed the presence of the Brazilian variant of COVID-19 for the first time in the state, Tuesday.
KDHE said the P.1 variant has been detected in Sedgwick County, which means the state now has all three of the most widely spread variants. The agency said it is investigating how the person became infected and whether others may have been exposed.
Earlier this month, the South African variant was identified for the first time in Kansas in someone from Finney County. Another variant first identified in the United Kingdom also has been found in several Kansas counties.
Lee Norman, secretary of health and environment, urged Kansans in a statement to wear masks, physically distance and get vaccinated. According to state data, 35% of the state's 2.9 million residents had received at least one shot as of Wednesday.
Adrienne Byrne, Sedgwick County Health Director, said the findings also show the importance of getting tested for COVID-19.
