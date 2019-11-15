William Kay Nielsen passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Colmery-O’Neil VA Medical Center in Topeka. He was 85.
Bill was born on October 30, 1934 in Emporia, Kansas to Vilhelm and Gladys (Jarvis) Nielsen.
He graduated from Emporia High School and then served in the United States Marine Corps from 1953 to 1956. Bill then went to work for Santa Fe Railroad where he was a conductor until he retired in 1994. In his free time, Bill was a handy workman and skilled wood-worker. He loved to spend hours in his shop making anything from cabinets, to toys and toy boxes. Bill was a member of Ball-McColm Post #5 American Legion and Lowry-Funston Post #1980 Veterans of Foreign Wars. Bill also thoroughly enjoyed his membership at The Gym.
Bill was frequently found gloating about his grand and great grandkids. He was a proud father and loving husband. Bill is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Doris Douglas and Norma Jean Powell; and brother, John Nielsen. He is survived by his wife of 58 incredible years, Joann (Lockard) Nielsen of Emporia; son, Richard Nielsen of Emporia; grandsons, Derek (Brianna) Nielsen of Emporia and Dustin Schoeck of Manhattan; great-grandsons, Landon Schoeck, Elliot and William Graham Nielsen; and many, many friends.
Cremation is planned with a celebration of life from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the American Legion in Emporia. The family request no flowers please, with memorial contributions to the Emporia Alzheimer’s Support Group or Friends of Emporia Animal Shelter can be sent in care of the funeral home. You can leave online condolences at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.