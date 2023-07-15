Randall M. Hoskins, 71, Emporia, passed away at the Chase County Care and Rehabilitation Center, Cottonwood Falls, Kansas on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.
Randall Marc Hoskins was born September 17, 1951 in Winfield, Kansas, the son of Albert Roger and Rose Mary (Gonzales) Hoskins. He was married to Sharon Mosiman. She passed away August 24, 2018. Surviving family members include his daughters, Meagan Hoskins, Merriam, Kansas and Kara Hoskins, Brooklyn, New York; brothers, Roger Hoskins, Farmington, NM and Robert Hoskins, Alma, KS; and aunt, Esther Mayes, Wichita, Kansas. He was preceded in death by his wife and infant sister, Karen Rose Hoskins.
He was a union iron worker. He started with Rocky Mountain Iron Workers Local 606, Wichita, Kansas, which merged and he became a member of Local 24, Denver, Colorado. He was later a member of Local 10 in Kansas City.
Cremation has occurred. A Celebration of Randall’s life will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 2:30 P.M. at Bourbon Cowboy, 605 Commercial Street, Emporia. The family requests no flowers. Memorial contributions to the ALS Society may be sent through Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.