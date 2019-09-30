HAYS — The Emporia State women’s soccer team continued its early season success right into the conference slate on Sunday afternoon.
ESU outlasted Fort Hays State, 2-1, on a blustery day in western Kansas.
The Hornets scored their first goal just 11 minutes into play as freshman forward Mackenzie Dimarco took a cross from Gaby Crowell and put the ball back into the left corner of the goal to stake her team to the 1-0 lead.
Senior Tanna Benefiel added an insurance goal midway through the second half on a header from a corner kick.
FHSU’s Darby Hirsch cut the Tiger deficit in half on a penalty kick with less than five minutes remaining, but ESU’s defense held the rest of the way.
ESU outshot its opponent 11-5, including a 9-3 differential on goal. Jillian Patton needed just two saves to secure the victory in goal for the Hornets.
The Hornets will host Missouri Western at 3 p.m. Friday for ESU’s second home game of the season.
