Newman Regional Health announced several upcoming event postponements and cancelations Friday due to the increasing concerns regarding Coronavirus (COVID-19), the importance of social distancing and recommendations from Lyon County Public Health, Lyon County Emergency Management and other local as well as national health resources, such as Kansas Department of Health and Environment, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization.
The following is a list of previously scheduled events with details as to their postponement or cancelation.
• Newman Regional Health Auxiliary March Board Meeting has been canceled.
• Newman Regional Health Medical Partners Orthopedics and Sports Medicine/OrthoKansas Ribbon Cutting has been canceled with plans to reschedule at a later date.
• Breastfeeding Support Group has been cancelled until further notice. It is recommended that patients call the Women’s Life Center at 620-343-6800 x24477 with questions, or to schedule a one-on-one consultation with a lactation consultant.
• Becoming a Mom Prenatal Class will be offered through a virtual, online class.
— Current class participants will be contacted directly with more information and expecting mothers looking to attend a future session are still encouraged to register online at www.newmanrh.org/bam.
• Lyon County Community Baby Shower has been canceled with plans to reschedule at a later date. Those registered for the event will be contacted directly with more information.
• Teddy Bear Clinic has been cancelled for the 2020 year.
• Diabetes Community Health Fair has been canceled with plans to reschedule at a later date.
If there are questions related to other activities and/or events hosted by Newman Regional Health not included in the above list, call 620-343-6800 and ask to speak with a Newman Regional Health representative.
