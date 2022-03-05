The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Chamber of Commerce Executives of Kansas and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas to form Chamber Blue of Kansas. This new association health plan will be available to all Chamber members in good standing and who employ two or more W2 employees.
“This will be a good option for all businesses who may be struggling to attract and keep employees. A strong benefits package is one of the top draws in this competitive hiring market,” said Chamber president and CEO Jeanine McKenna.
Chamber Blue of Kansas is focused on providing more value to business owners and their employees. With more health insurance plan options at competitive rates, employers can provide rich benefits, helping attract and retain top talent. Employers and their most valued asset — their employees — will receive access to:
A dedicated account management team with one-on-one support
More choice in plan options
Stability of rates with a larger pool of participants
A uniform rate for the group based on average risk rather than rating each member individually
Dental, life, disability, and ancillary coverage offerings to complete a benefits package
Association plans allow smaller companies to create a larger group, or pool, to buy health insurance. With more people in the pool, overall risk is lowered, and more insurance options are available. Association plans offer the potential for more competitive pricing than when businesses purchase their own insurance plans.
The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Business After Hours event on Thursday, March 24, from 5-7 p.m. at the Trusler Business Center, 719 Commercial Street, featuring a more detailed presentation about Chamber Blue of Kansas.
McKenna emphasized, “This Business After Hours event is open to all interested businesspeople, whether members of the Chamber or not.”
Reserve your spot online at www.emporiakschamber.org or contact the Chamber office at 620-342-1600.
As a private not-for-profit 501(c)6, Chamber of Commerce Executives of Kansas (CCEKS) operates with the primary goal of serving its membership by providing excellence in professional development, networking, resources, and idea exchange opportunities. CCEKS also provides guidance and leadership training to chambers across the state and board members who serve in local communities. For more information, visit www.cceks.org.
For 80 years, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas has built a reputation of trust with its members and contracting providers by providing outstanding customer service while quickly and accurately processing claims; fairly administering benefit plans and contracts; offering programs, services and tools to help members improve or maintain their health; and operating under the highest ethical standards while being good stewards of premium dollars. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association and is the state’s largest insurer, serving all Kansas counties except Johnson and Wyandotte. For more information, visit www.bcbsks.com.
For more information about Chamber Blue of Kansas, email Jeanine McKenna at jmckenna@emporiakschamber.org, contact the Chamber office, or learn more at bcbsks.com/chamberblueks.
It’s a great day in Emporia!
“Let’s Talk Business” is a weekly column of the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce and Visit Emporia. The mission of the Chamber is to be proactive in creating an environment for business and community success, guided by the vision that positive attitudes promote positive actions. Contact us at 620-342-1600 or chamber@emporiakschamber.org and visit our website at www.emporiakschamber.org.
