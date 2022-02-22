I am wrapping up the Snow Day journey begun three weeks ago, and we’ve had another Snow Day in the interim, which thrills me to no end.
Brenda Koerner of Emporia posted on April Armstrong’s Facebook post that she was spending her day making Beef Daube. I had heard of “daube” in passing, but really had no idea what it involved, so I did some homework.
Then I emailed Brenda (A fellow Hornet) with some questions.
MM: So, Dorie Greenspan’s Beef Daube! How did you come across this dish?
BK: I had some leftover wine, and some beef in the freezer that I needed to use. I started looking through a few of my cookbooks to find something new. I could have made beef bourguignon, but I didn’t want to go to the store to get mushrooms.
In addition, I really wanted to make something from Dorie Greenspan’s cookbook “Around My French Table” since I had yet to test a recipe from the book. This particular recipe intrigued me because it was a little bit different from a traditional beef daube – and I had everything on hand.
MM: Is it hard to make?
BK: This dish isn’t any harder to make than a typical beef stew because that is really what it is. “Daube” is French for stew.
There was a technique in the recipe that a step that I hadn’t done before when making beef stew. After all of the vegetables are browned, Greenspan instructs you to add flour and toast it before adding the liquid. It adds a bit to the depth of flavor, and you end up with a stew that is the perfect thickness at the end.
MM: What does it taste like?
BK: The stew itself tastes a bit like a rich beef stew with a bit of wine. I finish the dish a bit differently that Greenspan instructs because I am not a fan of leftover pasta. I cook the pasta fresh at each meal, and then add it to a portion of the stew that is cooking in a sauté pan. I finish it the same way I do other pasta dishes by cooking the pasta in the sauce, or in this case the stew, for the last few minutes. I add reserved pasta water as needed to get the consistency I am looking for. There is something magical about how it comes together with the pasta. Would the stew be good with bread or mashed potatoes — yes, but it somehow transforms into something completely new. When I describe it, I often compare it to goulash – but better!
MM: What’s your opinion of the use of chocolate at the end? It reminds me of a Mexican molé.
BK: The chocolate at the end is the magic ingredient! It also made me think of molé. I think it plays a similar role here as it does in Mexican molé.
The first time I made Greenspan’s recipe, I forgot to add the chocolate initially. The stew was good. I stirred in shaved chocolate before reheating it, and tasted it again, and it was next-level! You don’t taste chocolate. But it elevates the depth of flavor in a way that I don’t know quite how to describe.
MM: How long have you been cooking “fancy” food?
BK: While this dish may have a “fancy” name, it really is food from the French countryside. I guess in some ways I have always tried to experiment with new ingredients. In college, I was open to trying a lot of different cuisines that were available. Much of the food that I grew up with isn’t available in most restaurants.
My grandparents were of German descent, and we always had simple farm-style food from eastern Europe. After college, I served in the Peace Corps in Samoa, and this experience made me expand my creativity with food. I had to feed myself, and where I was stationed there was only a small shop with basics like shelf-stable milk, flour, sugar, etc.
I traveled to the market about 30 minutes away about once per week to get produce and occasionally fresh fish. Around half of the produce available was new to me. You couldn’t purchase processed food — except for a few snack items. I think this experience made me a more confident and creative cook.
MM: What’s your favorite style of cuisine?
BK: I don’t really have one. I enjoy cuisines from around the world — except maybe Australia — they have these sausages that are just weird. And they serve a lot of mutton which I don’t really care for. And Vegemite: that stuff is just awful! But in all seriousness, it is difficult to pick a favorite.
I do really enjoy Indian, Persian and Middle Eastern food — none of which I can get in Emporia. And so I have to figure out how to make it for myself.
MM: Does your family appreciate your efforts?
BK: Whenever I visit family, they are always exited to have me cook for them. My three dogs probably wished I cooked for them!
MM: Thank you for the introduction to Dorie G! It’s great to have someone new to learn about.
BK: You are welcome! I think I knew of her and her reputation for a long time. I follow several cooking blogs (David Lebovitz and Deb Perelman) that mention her in various capacities. I think she is quite well-known and respected in the culinary world.
I guess so! Dorie Greenspan has five James Beard Awards: one for journalism, one each for three of her cookbooks and one for being voted into the Who’s Who of Food and Beverage in America.
Brenda’s recipe is from “Around My French Table: More than 300 Recipes from my Home to Yours.” Dorie has divided her time between New York, Connecticut and Paris France, where they don’t mind her at all. She was awarded the Mérite Agricole (Order of Agricultural Merit) by the French Consulate for her expertise in French food.
Would you like to know more? Tune in next week for an amazing Greenspan recipe and some good advice for any stew-maker. Let’s get cooking!
