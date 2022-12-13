A man found guilty of a series of summer thefts now faces an arrest warrant, after missing his sentencing hearing.
Lyon County District Court records show Glen Gustafson, 38, failed to appear for a Tuesday morning hearing. He had been free on $3,500 bond.
Gustafson pleaded no contest in mid-October to stealing from three Emporia stores in a three-day span. Short Stop, the Dollar General on Industrial Road and Flying J Travel Plaza were targeted from August 11-14, prosecutors say.
Gustafson also was accused of stealing items from three more Emporia businesses between August 21-23. But that single count of theft from three businesses in 72 hours was dismissed in a plea deal.
Court records show Gustafson was on probation for crimes in Georgia and Minnesota. He could have received one year's probation in Lyon County, but Tuesday's hearing leaves that in question.
