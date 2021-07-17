EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back ...
Riverside and Timmerman elementary schools and all of the educators and administrators who have worked so hard to get the schools approved for the Kansans Can Apollo III Redesign project. We are excited to see what school looks like in the future!
Another big congratulations to USD 253 Emporia Public Schools for receiving Kansas Education Systems Accreditation. This was a long process and you could have taken a year off from the review process due to COVID-19. Congratulations!
A happy retirement to Dan Hoang, who stepped off the sales floor at Clint Bowyer Autoplex Friday after 32 years. In the course of writing up his retirement story, we heard nothing but glowing remarks about Hoang. We hope you enjoy your much-deserved time with your family.
The organizers of the ABATE Motorcycle Mayhem event which was held in Strong City last weekend. Our reporter had a blast at this event, even though the weather changed around some of the schedule.
Newman Regional Health, LifeSave 21 and AirMethods for unveiling a new Airbus AS350 helicopter on Wednesday. The helicopter is larger and more advanced, offering a more comfortable ride to both patients and emergency medical personnel.
The Emporia Reds 7U 1 and 8U baseball teams for ending their spring seasons with a pair of postseason titles this week. The teams won both the Ken Berry League postseason tournament and the regular season championship. Congrats on awesome seasons!
2019 National Teacher of the Year Christopher Albrecht for returning to Emporia Monday to release his new book, “The Rediscovery of Hope and Purpose.” A fourth grade teacher from Brockport, N.Y., Albrecht could have launched his book tour from anywhere but chose to come back here. And then he even spent a full day giving back to our community! You are always welcome here, Mr. Albrecht. Come back again soon!
Ryann Brooks
News and Online Editor
