Kansas Gas Service is working on an improvement project in Emporia.
This work will provide for continued safe, reliable natural gas service for customers. The work will take place 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, until the project is completed.
“This project is a part of our regularly scheduled maintenance plan designed to benefit our customers by allowing Kansas Gas Service to continue providing reliable natural gas service,” said Kara Titus, manager of community relations for Kansas Gas Service. “We’ll make every effort to work as safely and quickly as possible to minimize the impact to our customers and those traveling in the area.”
Some construction projects may require natural gas service to be turned off for a minimal amount of time. Upon completion of the work, a technician will need to enter the customer’s home or business to complete service restoration (an adult 18 years or older will need to be home).
Customers directly affected by this project will be notified by NPL, Kansas Gas Service’s contractor. The contractors performing the work will carry photo identification badges that show they are working for Kansas Gas Service.
As a reminder, if anyone planning a project of their own should know what’s below. Call 811 at least two full business days before starting the project. It’s a free call designed to keep communities safe by locating buried utility lines so that they can be avoided during excavation.
