Three 2021 Madison High School graduates have been invited to play for the Division I East Squad in the 36th Annual Kansas 8-Man All-Star Game in Beloit on Saturday, June 12.
Hunter Engle, Ryan Wolgram and Isaac Miser will represent the Bulldogs during the game, which takes place at Trojan Field in Beloit at 1:30 p.m., with pregame festivities to begin at 1 p.m. The Beloit Chamber of Commerce will host a pep rally with refreshments for players, coaches and fans at Chautauqua Park in Beloit at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 11.
The trio were part of undefeated regular seasons in 2018, 2019 and 2020, during each of which the Bulldogs were Lyon County League champions.
Engle the son of Ryan and Alana Engle and he plans to major in elementary education at Kansas State University.
Wolgram is the son of Dale and Angela Wolgram and he plans to major in biochemistry and molecular biology at Emporia State University.
Miser is the son of Gary Miser and Erika Barrera and he plans to obtain an associate's degree in industrial engineering technology at Flint Hills Technical College.
Engle's career awards:
2017
Second team All-Lyon County League defensive end
Second team Grasslands defensive end
Honorable mention District I defensive end
2018
First team All-Lyon County League defensive end
First team District 3 defensive end
Second team District 3 running back
First team Grasslands defensive end
Honorable mention Sports in Kansas Top 100 Non-Seniors
Honorable mention Hutchinson News All-State defensive end
Honorable mention Topeka Capital-Journal defensive end
Honorable mention Wichita Eagle defensive end
Featured in Kansas Pregame Magazine
2019
First team All-Lyon County League defensive end
First team All-Lyon County flex player
First team District 3 defensive end
First team District 3 running back
First team Grasslands defensive end
First team Topeka Capital-Journal All-State defensive end
First team K-Preps All-State defensive end
First team Wichita Eagles All-State defensive end
Honorable mention Sports in Kansas Non-Senior Top 100
Featured in Kansas Pregame Magazine
Wolgram's career awards:
2019
HM Sports in Kansas Non-Senior Top 100 Team
HM All-State TCJ Back
1st Team All LCL returner
2nd team All LCL quarterback
HM No. 3 quarterback
HM District No. 3 defensive back
2020
HM SIK All-Senior All-State Team
HM All State running back
Varsity Kansas H All State Back TCKJ
1st team Unanimous All LCL Runningback
1st Team All LCL returner
1st Team All LCL defensive back
1st Tea Grasslands running back
1st Team Grasslands returner
Miser's career awards:
1st Team All State Offensive Line Varsity Kansas,
AIK All-Senior All-State Team Offensive Line HM
All State Offensive Line TCJ
1st team unanimous All LCL Offensive Line
2nd Team All LCL Linebacker
1st Team Grasslands Offensive Line
HM Sports in Kansas Non-Senior Top 100 Team
HM All State TCJ Line
HM All State Wichita Eagle Offensive Line
1st Team All LCL Linebacker
1st Team Unanimous All LCL Offensive Line
2nd Team Grasslands Offensive Line
2nd Team District No. 3 Offensive Line
2nd Team District No. 3 Linebacker
Madison head coach Alex McMillian is the head coach for the Division I East squad.
He is a 2009 graduate of Pretty Prairie High School where he played for the East All-Stars as an Offensive Lineman. He earned a Master's in Sports Administration from Fort Hays State University in 2016.
After college, McMillian served as an assistant coach at Victoria High School, before becoming the head football coach at Madison High School. He is also the 7-12 physical education and health teacher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.