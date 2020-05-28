Lyon County Commissioners announced an official reopening date for the Lyon County Courthouse during a regularly-scheduled action session Thursday morning.
Beginning Monday, individual appointments will no longer be required to enter the facility. Although masks are highly recommended, they will not be required to enter.
Extra masks will still be made available at the front security desk for visitors who request them. Other than keeping personal protective gear and the usual social-distancing precautions in mind, visitors should also be sure to bring solely the materials needed for conducting their business as purses, bags and other carriers will be banned for the time being.
Individuals considered to be “high risk” are heavily encouraged to limit their visits to the courthouse between the hours of 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. after nightly cleaning and sanitizing have taken place.
Online meetings, payments and mail deliveries at the county dropbox will remain available as usual.
“It’s mainly about keeping track of the things we’ve already been doing for two or three months now,” Commission Chairman Rollie Martin said. “We feel very confident that the people of Lyon County can do what’s right.”
In other agenda items Thursday, commissioners were presented with a range of 2021 appropriation requests from local law enforcement agencies, courthouse officials and other local organizations. The most significant request was made by Lyon County Sheriff Jeff Cope, who submitted a $5.4 million proposal covering multiple budgets including for law enforcement, emergency management and the local detention center. The overall cost was up just slightly — about 2 percent, according to Cope — due to increased fees for patient medical care.
“What’s killing us on the detention side has been medical costs,” Cope said. “We had one inmate cost us as much as $100,000 recently … Anytime anybody is arrested and confined at the detention center, they automatically become on the county’s dime. We see a lot of people where the best medical care they might get is while they’re in custody. We’re mandated to provide [medical care] by [a state statute]. We don’t necessarily need to get them all better, but we do need to at least maintain the condition they came in.”
Other appropriation requests on the day included CrossWinds Counseling & Wellness and SOS, Inc. of Emporia, both of which submitted numbers in line with 2020 figures. CrossWinds CEO Amanda Cunningham, who approached the board for $400,000, said her organization was currently in the process of becoming more “self-sustaining.”
“We know [the county] has some really tough decisions for next year because of the affects to the budget and the ways you guys are trying to help the community,” Cunningham said. “So, our ask is the same as last year. We really appreciate the county supporting us in this manner. It makes sure that we can also meet the needs of the community ... Still, we really want to make sure we work on our business plan and have money in savings.”
For SOS Executive Director Connie Cahoone, 2021’s proposed figure was in the amount of $21,000.
“We’re looking at funding from other places, and we’ve heard that state and federal grants will continue to go down right now,” Cahoone said. “That’s very scary for us, because I don’t know what that means for our staff and our services. Ultimately, my biggest concern is sure all our adult clients and all our kiddos are safe.”
Thursday’s requests marked some of the first in a long line, and commissioners expect to hear from more county-based organizations and businesses in the coming weeks and months.
During the meeting commissioners also:
^ Approved the extension of Lyon County’s disaster declaration, keeping the county in Phase 2 until June 8.
