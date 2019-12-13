Emergency crews responded to the report of a structure fire at the Hostess plant in northwest Emporia Friday evening.
At about 5:50 p.m. Friday, scanner traffic indicated a structure fire in the northwest portion of the plant.
Details about the incident are still pending.
This was the second fire reported at Hostess in less than a year. On April 20, a donut fryer caught fire and the area of the blaze had to be evacuated. One firefighter was injured in the April incident.
