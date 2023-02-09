The Street Cats Club is hosting a 50/50 for the Kitties fundraiser this month to help offset a variety of annual costs.
The local nonprofit operates a trap-neuter-return (TNR) program that also fosters sick, injured and orphaned stray cats.
“At least 80% of the funds that we receive go towards our veterinary expenses … That is a lot of money towards vets to help make those cats healthy so that they can become adopted,” said Victoria Partridge, founder and president of the Street Cats Club.
Money raised from the fundraiser also helps with the costs of the TNR program, which include rabies vaccination, sterilization and humane trapping. Partridge estimates there are around 10,000 stray cats in Lyon County.
“That is why we are doing fundraisers,” Partridge said. “So, our February fundraiser is called ’50/50 for the Kitties,’ and it is the first time we’ve done this type of fundraiser. It is a 50/50 jackpot drawing of sorts.”
All of the money collected from the sale of the 50/50 drawing tickets is going into a jackpot. The jackpot winner will receive 50% of the proceeds, and the remaining 50% will go to the Street Cats Club. Tickets will be sold through Feb. 25. For additional information about the 50/50 fundraiser, please visit https://streetcatsclub.betterworld.org/events/50-50-kitties.
And 50/50 for the Kitties isn’t the only fundraiser the Street Cats Club will be undertaking in 2023. Partridge wasn’t at liberty to discuss all of their fundraising plans but said they’ll be conducting one highlighting their anniversary.
“We’ve got lots of fundraisers coming up this year … one thing that we will bring back, we’ve done it the past couple of years, is our annual auction,” she said. “We do it in July. It celebrates our anniversary because we were created in July of 2019. And so we’ll be bringing back our annual auction. And so you can expect that to happen mid-July.”
Supporting Street Cats Club via fundraisers isn’t the only way to assist the homeless and abandoned cats of Lyon County. The nonprofit can always use volunteers.
“We are always accepting volunteers who want to help us out with either fostering cats, either short term as little as a 24-hour stay, or long term,” Partridge said. “And then also volunteers to help us with the inner work that we do, whether it’s trapping or helping care for the cats once they’ve been trapped, or even just helping us clean up after each event is done.”
