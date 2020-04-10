Good morning! After a chilly start to Friday, highs should touch the lower 60s by mid-afternoon.
Our top stories from yesterday:
Lyon County Public Health announces no new cases, three recoveries -
http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_6700018e-7aa2-11ea-ad48-fba1b49b2aa2.html
Longbine offers perspective on executive order -
http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_40947260-7a6f-11ea-8525-27b29e134f30.html
Emporia First Friday goes virtual with Off-Road Art Walks -
http://www.emporiagazette.com/covid19/article_df69f4a6-79ce-11ea-a30e-23825f97474e.html
Top national stories:
Fauci: Antibody tests expected next week in US -
https://apnews.com/b93ce6129f6e8f3d2307f3febf5a246d
US gig workers and self-employed face delays in jobless aid -
https://apnews.com/5007af9b58af051acacaa7baee6c0181
Your uplifting story for today:
A Georgia bar owner removed $3,714 worth of bills stapled to the walls to give to her unemployed staff -
https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/08/us/sand-bar-dollar-bills-donation-trnd/index.html
