Legacy is not always given; legacies have to be earned. Life can have its advantages and sometimes, especially in a small community, a name can do just that. A name can build a sense of entitlement and can give the perception of “easy street.” I have fallen prey to some of those viewpoints myself.
I look back in my life and can see my dad with a whistle in his mouth coaching us as kids. Some days I was jealous that other kids got to drive home with parents, and I had to drive home with the coach. Pushing me to be better, loving me, but pushing me harder than the other kids because he knew my abilities. I always knew I had an advantage of being the coach’s kid, but it wasn’t because things came easy, they didn’t. It was because I knew I would have support as I earned my spot and sometimes that appears to be an advantage.
I moved to Emporia in 2002 and it’s hard to miss the Sauder name, a legacy has been inscribed on this community that will last a lifetime. I’ve had a lot of conversations with Jamie about housing, taxes, running a small business, taking risks, non-profits and our duty to community. Jamie and I have not always agreed, but I have never doubted Jamie’s vision for Emporia. I take that back; I never saw Hidden Vista’s housing edition as a need. I lacked the vision to see the gap in housing. I have proudly told him I was wrong, and I celebrate the fact that I was. It takes risk, vision and ability to make the future of Emporia the best that it can be.
I have faith that our community’s future is in good hands with Jamie. Not because he is a Sauder but because he has a vision to challenge the way we’ve always done things and to help move us forward as a community. Stagnation is a killer of communities, and this community is far to amazing to fall into this category. It is not the legacy that will make Jamie Sauder a great commissioner it’s his vision and ability.
Lucas Moody Emporia
