Emporia Middle School sixth-graders made another big impact on the local community this week, raising just under $26,000 during the annual Walk-A-Thon.
The Walk-a-Thon brought in $25,335.54 for five local organizations and two community families.
This year’s funds were presented to Food for Students, Camp Alexander, Street Cats Clubs, Emporia Area Habitat for Humanity and the Baby Closet of Emporia.
Each organization took home $2,600.
“This year we had them research each organization as an assignment,” said Madison Dragonas, a language arts teacher at EMS and one of the event organizers. “I think really have them dive into what each of those organizations are really helped them find out who they are raising money for, what they are raising money for, and what is the benefit of raising money for these organizations.”
Each of the organizations have funds through the Emporia Community Foundation and are taking part in the Emporia Area Match Day event next month.
Christy Dragonas, the sixth grade counselor at Emporia Middle School, said its important for students to learn about Match Day, and the importance of giving back to the community.
“When we started this event, we just tried to randomly select organizations and it always felt like maybe we weren’t representing everyone we could,” she said. “We felt with Match Day, the funds are matched at some point. I think it helped us streamline it a little bit more.”
On top of the five organizations receiving money, two EMS community members also benefited from the fundraiser.
Betty Weatherholt, a teacher at EMS, received $5,000. Christy Dragonas said Weatherholt has been dealing with long-term health issues since the end of last school year.
“She has yet to be able to return to work,” she said. “We’re hoping this can help with some medical bills and travel expenses back and forth to the doctor.”
Another school family also received $5,000. Brian Myers, along with his daughter Maci, were on hand to receive the check.
Madison Dragonas said Myers’ wife Jennifer died in August after a battle with breast cancer. Two of their children attend Emporia Middle School.
“We’re just hoping that money can help with any bills that accumulated during her battle with breast cancer,” Madison said.
Christy Dragonas said it’s important for the students to see the impact their fundraising efforts have on the community.
“When it’s a person they can see and relate to, it helps them step up a little bit,” she said.
Madison Dragonas extended a big thank you to the community for donating.
“This isn’t possible if our community wouldn’t help,” she said.
To date, the EMS Walk-a-Thon has brought in a staggering $105,540 since the event began.
The donations to the five ECF organizations will be part of the Emporia Community Foundation’s Match Day on Monday, Nov. 15.
