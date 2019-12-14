Mary (Voorhees) and Cleat Buckbee of Emporia are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary.
The couple were married Dec. 12, 1954 at the Americus United Methodist Church.
Mr. Buckbee worked for Chevrolet dealerships after being discharged from the US Army in 1952. Most recently, he worked at Longbine Auto Plaza where he spent 12 years as a mechanic, 12 years as service manager and 20 years as a salesman. He is retired.
Mrs. Buckbee worked for the Anderson Insurance Agency and was the attendance secretary at Emporia Middle School for 15 years, and worked as a substitute.
The couple has three children: Mike and Jody Buckbee, Doug and Marybeth Buckbee and Greg and Susan Buckbee. They have four grandchildren: Kathryn, Madeline, Tanner and Gabe.
The couple’s sons and daughters-in-law will host a celebration from 2 — 4 p.m. Dec. 28 at the American Legion, 2921 W. 12th Ave.
