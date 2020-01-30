SOS announced last week that the the 8th Annual Hope-A-Palooza 2020 event will be a Roarin’ 20s theme.
Mark your calendars for Feb. 22 for a night you don’t want to miss. This will be a great opportunity to socialize with friends and neighbors in the community. Join in at Emporia State University’s Webb Hall (in the Memorial Union) to enjoy cocktail hour starting at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner, as well as, a live and silent auction.
SOS hs lots of great items and experiences available for this year’s event. You can make a big difference in the community and walk away with a one-of-a-kind auction item. It’s a win-win!
Reserve a table for eight and enjoy personal drink runners for $500 or purchase individual tickets for only $50 each! Get your tickets and see a preview of the auctions items by visiting: www.biddingforgood.com/SOSKansas.
The SOS mission is to empower and advocate for those affected by sexual and domestic violence, child abuse and neglect.
This event allows the organization to raise money to continue important work and recognize those who have been key supporters throughout the year. SOS would not be able to support the needs of its clients without the generosity of the community.
Get your tickets for Hope-A-Palooza Roarin’ 20’s NOW! www.biddingforgood.com/SOSKansas
For more information about Hope-A-Palooza, contact the SOS Community Relations Coordinator Kari Wedel 620-343-8799 or kwedel@soskansas.com.
SOS is a nonprofit agency that serves child and adult victims of sexual and domestic violence, child abuse or neglect. SOS serves six counties in east central Kansas including Chase, Coffey, Lyon, Greenwood, Morris and Osage. For more information about SOS and its services, call 343-8799 or visit www.soskansas.com.
