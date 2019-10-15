TOPEKA — Rick Eckert was relatively excited when he realized his girls had largely saved their best for last.
That was evident as the Spartans qualified for next week’s 5A State Tournament, which will be held at Emporia’s Municipal Golf Course.
“They are all tremendously excited to make it to state, but most especially because it is in our own backyard,” he said.
The quartet of Drue Davis, Olivia Eckert, Avary Eckert and Veronica Blankley were third at Monday’s regional at the Cypress Ridge Golf Course in Topeka.
Davis was third as an individual, setting a new low score of 95. Olivia was fourth overall with just one stroke more than Davis. Avary finished 10th with a 105 while Blankley was 22nd with a 121.
“Drue really had a great front side, her best of the year by far,” Coach Eckert said. “She got on a roll with three pars in a row coming into the turn and really gave us a shot of momentum. The back side (of the course) was a bit more of a struggle, but she held on nicely and brought in here best score of the season.”
The two freshman sisters battled inconsistencies throughout, but maintained a high enough level to remain near the top of the leaderboard. Blankley, who, along with Davis, was part of a state-qualifying team last year, battled to keep the floor a high one.
“(Veronica) did what she needed to do to help the team get the job done and I am proud of her for that,” Coach Eckert said.
The 5A State Tournament will begin next Monday and carry into a two-day competition. It is the first time the 5A tourney has played an extended schedule.
“This will be the first time a two-day state tournament will be held, so the girls know that they will have to play exceptional golf to qualify for the second day of the tournament,” Eckert said. “We will do our best and let the chips fall where they may.”
