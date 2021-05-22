Edward N. Norris died Monday, May 17, 2021 at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka. He was 43.
A Memorial service will be held at 11:30 am on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at LDS church in Emporia. The family has the arrangements.
