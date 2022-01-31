A man arrested in Emporia for four murders had poor counsel and lacked enough time to prepare a defense, an attorney told the Kansas Supreme Court Monday.
“This is a case that is on direct appeal, that there was trial error,” appellate defense attorney Clayton Perkins said.
Perkins argued on behalf of Kyle Flack, 36, who is on death row in El Dorado for killing four people at a Franklin County farm in April and May 2013. Perkins wants both the conviction and death sentence overturned.
But Deputy Solicitor General Kris Ailslieger argued there’s “overwhelming” evidence connecting Flack to the killings. Some of that was collected in Lyon County.
“He was seen on camera in Emporia, disposing of some of the items that belonged to the murder victims in a dumpster,“ Ailslieger said. “He drove one of the victim’s cars to Emporia.”
Ailslieger added that a search of Flack found the same sort of zip-ties that were used to bind the hands of victim Kaylie Bailey. It’s not clear where that search occurred.
Emporia was mentioned once during Perkins’s 45-minute initial appeal. It involved a question about evidence.
“There was the cell phone evidence at the John Brown tower which showed A.S.’s [victim Andrew Stout’s] phone moving... on, receiving messages, at a time when Mr. Flack already was in Emporia,” Perkins said.
Perkins cited that as a sign that Flack did not dispose of all the evidence in the murder case. He clarified in closing remarks that someone else moved Stout’s phone near the spot where the body of 18-month-old Lana Bailey was discovered.
Perkins also said that there was too much evidence for Flack’s public defenders to process before trial in 2016.
“The massive and voluminous discovery in this case.... was... over 20,000 pages long, over 500 discs and 107 expert reports,” Perkins said.
Ailslieger noted that Flack’s defense team received several continuances before the trial.
“Three years should be enough time to prepare for trial,” he said.
One justice seemed to take the state’s side on that issue.
“How do we decide that the district court made a mistake in how it ruled? We can’t just say that defense counsel will tell us when they’re ready,” Justice Dan Biles said.
But another justice sympathized with Flack’s situation.
“They lost their investigator, their paralegal,” Justice Evelyn Wilson said. “That seems unimaginable to me to try a capital murder case without an assistant.”
Perkins also argued that after Flack’s arrest in Emporia, Franklin County detectives denied him his right to remain silent during a questioning session at around 6 a.m.
“Take me to jail, take me to jail,” Perkins quoted Flack as saying several times. He said that should have been taken as a cue to end the questioning. Yet it continued, and Flack eventually admitted to killing Steven White.
Ailslieger noted that Flack never admitted killing mother and daughter Kaylie and Lana Bailey, or Stout. He also suggested Flack’s demands to be put in jail were not enough.
“You have to unambiguously, unequivocally invoke rights,” Ailslieger said. “The best way to do that is to say: I’m done talking... He didn’t say that.”
If Flack was in court Monday, he was not visible on two cameras set up for livestreaming the hearing. It is not clear when the court will rule on Flack’s appeal.
