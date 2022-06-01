Emporia, KS (66801)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain for the afternoon. High around 65F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 49F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.