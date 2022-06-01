Chase County's annual Flag Day ceremony is scheduled for June 14.
The ceremony begins at 8 p.m. at the Chase County All Veterans Memorial Park. The Flint Hills Community Band will once again play patriotic music before the flag retirement ceremony at dusk.
Community members are asked to bring their soiled or torn flags to the park at 7:30 p.m. for retirement, or place them in the flag retirement box at the lobby of the Chase County Courthouse during its normal business hours thru June 13.
Come join the veterans for the concert and the Flag retirement ceremony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.