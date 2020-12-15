A new-look Chase County Lady Bulldogs basketball team is hoping to combine winning experience with contributions from plenty of fresh faces in a season that has already seen the impact of COVID-19 in just it’s first few weeks.
“We have two starters back in [senior] Britney Schroer and [junior] Kaylee Simpson, and then we have a bunch of girls that really don’t have a lot of experience,” said Head Coach Ron Slaymaker. “That’s not going to be an excuse for us, though, that’s just the way things are. As I told them after our first game, we’re a little bit of a work in progress. We’re going to have to make some adjustments — which we’ve started to do little by little — but there are a lot of adjustments yet to make for us to be a truly competitive team.”
Having suffered only seven losses in the past two seasons, this year’s Chase County girls squad (1-2) has already experienced its share of adversity through three games, dropping a season-opening matchup with Central Heights and falling to Lebo on the road by 30 points early last week. While he’d hoped to see a better defensive effort from his girls thus far, Slaymaker believes those games have nonetheless served their purpose in demonstrating the amount of effort and focus needed to win.
“Those first games didn’t turn out how the girls wanted, obviously, but we’re starting to see some contributions on both ends from our younger players and players that weren’t starters last year, and that’s going to be a big part of whether we have continued success or not.” Slaymaker said, referring to his team’s 44-41 win over Rural Vista on Friday.
Moving forward, Slaymaker’s biggest key to the season is simply being able to play and practice on a consistent basis. Knowing what kind of effect the virus can play on the season — with several of the Lady Bulldogs’ game cancelled or postponed due to players in quarantine — he’s not ruling out the possibility of a postseason run if everyone can keep healthy.
“Our returning starters are legitimately good players and will naturally slot into that leadership role for us, but we have some other, younger players that I think are going to come along and get a little better with every game,” Slaymaker said. “Abby Tubach is a young lady who was maybe our sixth or seventh man last year and she’s going to be valuable for us when she starts to play and practice more consistently. She missed the first three weeks of practice due to quarantine and started a bit slow, but I thought she played much, much better Friday against Rural Vista.
“We also have a new young lady in Ainsley Grant who transferred in but hadn’t played the year before. She’s inexperienced, of course, but has some real promise. I’m looking forward to seeing progress from her. Another player I think is going to be a factor for us is Alexis Monihen, who was a junior varsity player last year. She’s going to keep developing her talents and showing us what she can do in big games. Lilly Hinkson is another player which has played some big minutes so far, and she’s only a freshman, so I’m also definitely looking forward to seeing how she progresses.”
The Chase County girls basketball team will be back in action this Tuesday, with games at Northern Heights. Varsity tip is currently slated for 6 p.m.
It gives me great pleasure to see the quotations from Coach Slay. He was my football coach at Roosevelt High School in the 1960s, and here, 50 plus years later, he is still going strong! I've said before, and I'll say again, in my book he is the best coach ever, in any sport, at any level!
