VALLEY CENTER -- The Emporia High volleyball team went 2-2 at the Valley Center tournament on Saturday.
The Spartans opened with a 25-22, 25-18 win over Wichita Southeast, extending their season-opening winning streak to eight.
However, that streak was broken by Olathe North, which knocked off Emporia 17-25, 25-22, 25-22. The Spartans lost their follow-up match to Bishop Carroll -- who finished third at the 5A state tournament last year -- 25-19, 19-25, 25-15.
Emporia ended the tournament on a positive note, downing Valley Center 25-19, 22-25, 25-23.
The Spartans improved to 9-2 after the weekend’s matches. They will take the floor again at Manhattan at 5 p.m. on Tuesday and will open at home against Salina South and Topeka West at 5 p.m. Thursday.
