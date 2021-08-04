Breaking a century-old tradition, the largest convention organization in the world has moved its annual in-person event to a virtual format for the second time in as many years, canceling nearly 6,000 conventions in 240 lands.
Long-time Emporia resident Vickie Lyons has attended those in-person conventions for 56 years. They were always the highlight of her summer.
However, in 2020, the pandemic unexpectedly interrupted that tradition moving the international religious organization to cancel in-person conventions throughout the world and launch a global virtual event.
This was a first for Jehovah’s Witnesses, who have held public conventions in stadiums, arenas, convention centers, and theaters around the world since 1897.
For Lyons, 83, the necessary change in format came at a good time.
“I thoroughly enjoyed it because I don’t know if I would have been able to have gone to one if it wasn’t that way,” she said about watching the convention from the convenience of her home.
She especially enjoyed the many convention videos about the marvels of nature. “I don’t know how they could be any better,” she said.
“Powerful by Faith!” is the theme of the 2021 global event, which will be delivered in more than 500 languages to households throughout the globe over six weekends during July and August 2021, uniting some 15-20 million people in 240 countries. Since the convention is typically held from Friday through Sunday, the program will be available in six installments corresponding to morning and afternoon sessions.
The planning and translation of a program of this magnitude takes months of effort. With the uncertainty of whether it would be safe to bring thousands of people together in cities around the world, the organization opted for a virtual platform for the second consecutive year. However, the move has not curbed the enthusiasm for the annual event. Congregations around the world are inviting the public to join them in this historic occasion.
“Faith has helped our global brotherhood to continue to thrive even during a pandemic,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “Our faith will continue to unite us in worship — even virtually — as millions gather in private homes around the world to enjoy a powerful and inspiring spiritual program.”
During COVID-19 Lyons is busy writing to her neighbors about her hope for the future. “I tell them that there are so many problems in the world today, but there is a solution to them,” she said.
For more information, please contact Jehovah’s Witnesses United States at 718-560-5600 or pid@jw.org.
