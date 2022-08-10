Rex H. Johnson, 78, rural Emporia, Kansas, has passed away.
Rex Henry Johnson was born on July 29, 1944 in Lamar, Colorado, the son of Jack Virgil and Ruby June (Robbins) Johnson. Rex and Linda Darlene Dunkin were married in Dallas, Texas on October 20, 1965. She survives of the home. He is also survived by his daughters, Billie Leanore Johnson and Roxana Holly Johnson, Emporia. He also leaves a close friend from his time in the United States Navy, George Redford, Boise, Idaho. His parents; a sister, Kandy; and his grandparents died earlier.
He served honorably in the United States Navy in Vietnam. He was a cowboy having been raised on a cattle ranch before going into the Navy and had a strong spiritual side. For over 30 years Rex was a custom builder, known for his precise craftsmanship and did cabinet and home construction. He retired 27 years ago.
Cremation is planned with no services scheduled. Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
