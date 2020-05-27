Lyon County Public Health reported two new test positives and two new recoveries Wednesday, keeping the county's total number of active cases at 50.
The report comes as public health officials change the way hospitalizations are being reported. Instead of showing the number of patients hospitalized locally, the numbers will now reflect all patients receiving inpatient care.
"Formerly, the hospitalization graph showed the number of inpatients at Newman Regional Health," Brandon Stiner, marketing manager for Flint Hills Community Health Center, said. "It now shows the total number of Lyon County residents hospitalized across the state, regardless of where the care is taking place. This has been done to more accurately portray the effect that COVID-19 has had on Lyon County."
As of Wednesday, six Lyon County patients were listed as being hospitalized — including three Emporia men who are currently intubated at Stormont Vail in Topeka.
There have been a total of 393 cases of the novel coronavirus locally since March, with 340 recorded recoveries and three deaths.
Lyon County has the eighth most infections on record in Kansas, and continues to have the highest recorded number of cases in the surrounding area.
As of Wednesday, Coffey County reported 50 cases, Wabaunsee County reported 31, Greenwood County reported nine — including six new cases Wednesday, Morris County reported five and Chase County reported four cases.
Statewide, there have been 9,337 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across 88 counties, with 205 deaths reported so far. It is unknown how many of those cases are considered to be recovered at this time.
