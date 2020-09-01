With all the down time lately, and the vastly-curtailed road tripping, Andrew (my sweetheart) has been cooking his fingers to the bone.
I can’t get a pan in edgewise.
The other night, he asked me, “Do you want some cheese grits?,” to which I replied, as always, “Yes, please!”
What I didn’t know was the whole meal was going to be a spectacular salute to Southern Creole cooking. I could close my eyes and smell magnolias, it was so good.
Those delicious cheese grits were topped with oven-fried catfish filets and a spiced-up Mornay sauce. On the side was some really tasty and tender oven-fried okra, fresh from the Emporia Farmers Market. A crisp sauvignon blanc was all we needed to be happy as all get out.
So, here’s a menu for your next date night: Catfish Andrew! Let’s get cooking!
V V V
OVEN FRIED CREOLE CATFISH
Non-stick olive oil spray
2/3 cup yellow cornmeal
1/4 cup all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons Old Bay seasoning
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
2 large eggs
1 Tablespoon Tabasco (or less)
1 pound catfish fillets, cut into smaller pieces
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and spray liberally with non-stick olive oil spray or brush on a coat of olive (or canola, or peanut) oil.
Add the cornmeal, flour, and dry spices to a zip-close bad (or brown paper bag) and shake together.
Whisk the eggs and Tabasco (or other hot sauce, but one with a bit of vinegar in it is best) in a shallow dish, like a deep pie plate.
Add each fillet to the bag of cornmeal breading; shake to coat; dip into beaten eggs on both sides; then add back into the cornmeal breading and shake a bunch to coat it well. You can do the finger dredge method if you like, but this is more fun and works better.
Place the fillet on the coated baking sheet and repeat until the filets are all done. Spritz the topside of each fillet with non-stick baking spray and bake for 25-30 minutes depending on thickness of fillets until golden brown but still juicy in the inside.
Remove fish and cool for 5 minutes before plating.
Meanwhile, your grits should be cooking. Get the Quaker quick grits and read the directions; it’s easy. Don’t skimp on the butter and when they’re done mix in a half-cup each of shredded mozzarella and shredded Italian blend. You could use any cheese you like, I guess, but remember the Mornay sauce is coming and your goal is harmony.
The mornay sauce appeared in France in the late 16th century. Later, chefs created from this Mother Sauce the bechamel, which is a mornay without cheese. Mornay eventually becomes the mother of macaroni-and cheese, and it’s progeny bechamel is the base for everything from Moussaka to white gravy for your chicken and biscuits.
The cheese needs to be hard: gruyere is traditional, however Emmentaler, asiago, parmesan – all have the same texture and melting style to make this dish work.
Andrew added a few ingredients to the traditional recipe, including Spanish smoked paprika and a dollop (I think for him that’s 1 – 1/2 tablespoons) of spicy brown mustard.
MORNAY SAUCE
3 Tablespoons butter
3 Tablespoons all-purpose flour
1 - 1/2 cups half-and-half
Pinch of smoked paprika
Pinch of ground nutmeg
1 - 1/2 Tablespoons spicy brown mustard (or Dijon)
Salt and pepper to taste
1/4 cup hard cheese, grated, (see above; Andy used Asiago)
First make a roux: melt the butter in a medium-sized saucepan over medium-high heat. Once it melts, sprinkle the flour all over and start whisking. Do not stop; It’s only going to take a minute to 90 seconds for the roux to start turning tan.
Slowly add the half-and-half in a stream while constantly whisking (or milk, or heavy cream — you need to use a little more liquid depending on the fat content). Bring the sauce to a boil and immediately lower the heat to a simmer. Continue cooking for 3 to 4 minutes, being careful not to let the sauce burn.
Remove the pan from the heat and add the paprika, nutmeg, and mustard; season with salt and pepper and stir. Taste and adjust the seasonings as you wish.
Quickly whisk in the grated cheese until it’s all melted. It should be thick and smooth. Taste once more and adjust seasonings if you need to.
Now, to assemble Catfish Andrew: Spoon a pool of cheese grits onto the serving plate. Arrange two or three pieces of catfish on top of the grits and drizzle the top with the mornay sauce. If you want to garnish, some fresh, chopped parsley would be fantastic.
Andrew says: “If you really wanted to get decadent you could always poach an egg on top.”
The okra was a perfect friend to Catfish Andrew, but you could have a side of fresh-sliced heirloom tomatoes and a few green onions, or some steamed mixed squash or fried potatoes and be just fine.
ANDY’S OVEN FRIED OKRA
2 cups fresh okra, cut into half-inch pieces
1/4 cup cornmeal
1/4 cup Panko breadcrumbs (or another 1/4 of cornmeal)
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1 egg, whisked
Canola oil
Preheat the oven to 425 degrees (where it already is for the catfish). Put 2 - 3 tablespoons of neutral oil in a large baking dish (think 11-x-14-x-2 inches) and the dish into the oven to heat up.
Keep an eye on that or you’ll be calling the fire department. It only takes a minute or two.
Whisk the egg in a bowl, and put the okra in there, stirring to coat. Spoon the okra into a bag (as with the catfish) in which you have mixed together the cornmeal and breadcrumbs and salt and pepper and — in the words of KC and the Sunshine Band — “shake, a-shake, a-shake.”
Remove the coated okra to a dish that you can put in the freezer for five minutes and do so.
Pull out the dish with the hot oil, stand back a little and move the cold okra to the hot oil. Let your level of adventure-tolerance be your guide; I believe Andy did the “dump and jump” technique. Put the dish back in the oven.
After 10 minutes, stir the okra to flip the fried side down, then back into the oven about seven minutes — watch it to keep from burning.
Bring out the okra and spoon it from the hot dish to some paper towels to absorb any residual oil, then plate it right next to your catfish.
As Andy, who watches far too many southern cuisine cooking shows, likes to say: “It just don’t get no better!”
In this case, he is absolutely correct.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.