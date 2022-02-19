I recently went to a political meeting with a state senator. What I am about to say is probably true of either of our two main political parties.
For about an hour I listened to what this person was against. Primarily any requirement to be vaccinated. This will not be the topic of this paper, but it sets the context.
Upon having the chance to ask questions I inquired:
“Would you please share with us how you plan to improve our lot?
“How would you improve the fact that only 20% of the citizenry likes Congress?
“How would you suggest improving our constantly lowering rank of 27th in the world of educating our children?
“Why is it that Americans’ life expectancy keeps going down for the first time since the Great Depression?
“How will the fact that only about half of our population can afford rent and food be improved?”
I will share that the answer that I got was to “Get God back in the schools.” I am not against ethics and some faith-based training. The issue is whose and what or which God is still the primary hurdle; of which I see no solution.
Somehow I thought that his answer was to pander to the audience and lacked any degree of concern towards an answer or for sure any solution that would cut Constitutional mustard. This really is a standard type of response no matter what party. This is when they in some way throw out their ethics and see nothing critical to say about what their party might be up to. For example, just the other day I asked an extremely partisan person why we should dismiss Dr. Martin L. King’s directive to never take a person’s skin color into account? This would seem to be in violation of the present requirement to have black-skinned women be our next Supreme Court Justice. I was promptly given the answer that I was against any improvement in our republic.
We seem beyond any reconciliation for the good of the nation. Legal prostitution comes in the form of “campaign contributions” from political pimps (aka lobbyists) who often do not have the public’s best interest in mind.
I then came home to watch a wonderful YouTube by Michael Douglas titled “Divided We Fall”. I would highly encourage one to watch it on YouTube.
If you watch it you will discover that: In 86% of our elections, the winner is known shortly after the primary. Did you know that only 14% of the very partisan voters in the primaries will in fact select the winner in most cases? That Professors Porter and Gehl of Harvard found that elected officials who work in the public interest fail to be re-elected due mainly to not working for their lobbyist buddies for campaign contributors. Mr. Douglas’s presentation shows how parties worked together in the 1960s up to almost no cooperation today.
“So what the hell do we do”, is Mr. Douglas’s refrain. Due to over 61% of the population wanting another choice, Mr. Douglas gives these suggestions. DO SOMETHING!
With only 3.5% of any population, which represents about 11 million Americans, change is certain. His recommendation are:
Outlaw lobbyist contributors at all levels. Some democracies have outlawed such bribery.
Have secured ways to vote perhaps with a code from homes which can be used but once via only one home or a designated phone number. Plus easy ways to register with safeguards against fraud. Keep our existing polls too.
Have as independent as possible ways to set voting districts. What we have now requires a court to correct political corruption setting districts.
Outlaw huge campaign contributions to allow perhaps a $100 tax credit that may be used only towards sending it to your candidate or political agent of one’s choice.
Allow tiered candidates who are not shoe-ins during the primary.
There is now a Constitutional term limit on our President; so why not every politician?
When these suggestions are polled they are remarkably popular.
Here is the good news! The “Anti-Corruption Act” movement that supports the above is winning all over the nation. Look it up or go to represent.us but do something.
