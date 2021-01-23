Daniel Hellen, 82, died Monday, January 18, 2021, at The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus of Topeka, from COVID complications. He lived in Independence, Kansas, for 44 years before moving to Topeka in 2006 after his retirement from barbering.
Our father is remembered by his children for fishing trips, garage sales, love for his yard, cooking, refurbishing antique furniture, decorating our Church and home for Christmas, bringing floral arrangements to Mom, teaching us to hunt safely, going to country music concerts, entertaining barber shop stories, and dinner as a family every night.
Dan was born the son of Charles O. and Josephine Rathke Hellen on May 26, 1938, in Emporia, Kansas. Dan married Diana Schmidt on June 8, 1963, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Olpe, Kansas. They were married 57 years.
Dan graduated from Olpe High School and the Wichita Barber College. He was a barber in Independence for 45 years in the Booth Hotel and then was the owner/operator of the Independence Barber Shop.
Dan was a member of the Military Police in the United States Army. He was also a member of St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Independence and Christ the King Church in Topeka - serving as an honorary member of the Knights of Columbus. Dan was an active volunteer at the Independence Historical Museum.
Dan is survived by his wife, Diana; children, Christopher Hellen, Overland Park, Kansas, Kathy Mosher (Matthew), Salina, Kansas, and David Hellen (Tiffany), Fairway, Kansas; grandchildren, Aubree Rose and Andrew Mosher, Joseph “Joey” Hellen, Owen, Ainsley & Hayley Danielle Hellen; and brother, David T. Hellen (Carol). Dan was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Charles D. (Joan).
Dan’s grandchildren always knew that “grandpa could fix anything.”
Visitation will be 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, January 21, 2021, at Christ the King Catholic Church, 5973 SW 25th Street, Topeka, KS 66614, where the rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, January 22, 2021, at the Church. Mass will be live streamed on the Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home Facebook page.
Committal service will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Olpe, Kansas.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distance are absolutely required.
Memorial contributions may be made to Christ the King Church, and sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka, KS 66614. Condolences may be sent online to
