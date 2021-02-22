Darren Dennis, the USD 512 Shawnee Mission Director of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment, is the second candidate to interview for the position of superintendent with the USD 253 Board of Education, Monday afternoon.
Dennis is in his fifth year in that position and sixth with the district. He previously served as the assistant superintendent for four years in USD 457 Garden City.
He spent a total of 11 years with Garden City, holding other positions which included Director of Learning Services, Director of Personnel, and Lead Associate Principal.
The board of education will conclude interviews on Tuesday, Feb. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.