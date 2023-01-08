A water heater sparked an accidental fire in a south Emporia residence, Sunday evening.
According to the Emporia Fire Department, fire personnal toned out to 106 Union St. for reports of a structure fire at 6:18 p.m. Upon arrival, Captain Ben Lienemann said crews "found a light haze of smoke coming from the soffit of the house."
Fire crews quickly extinguished the fire and a ventilation fan was used. The fire investigation team tracked the origination of the fire to the water heater in the laundry room.
Responding units including EFD. Americus and Olpe fire departments were initially paged to assisted, but cancelled en route.
