Connie and Gary Murphy of Olpe are celebrating 50 years of marriage.
Gary Murphy and Connie Hicks were married June 27, 1970.
Mr. Murphy was a driver for UPS in Emporia. He is retired. Mrs. Murphy was an administrative assistant for USD 232 and a legal secretary. She is retired.
The couple’s children are Colby Murphy of Lenexa, Angela and Matt Resch of Shawnee, and Audra and Ryan Steen of Shawnee. They have six grandchildren.
A private party for immediate family will be held Saturday at the Olpe Chicken House.
