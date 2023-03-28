Five career teachers from across the country have just learned that they have been selected as Class of 2023 inductees into The National Teachers Hall of Fame in June. With a combined total of 149 years of full-time teaching, the newest inductees include:
- Dr. Rebecca Hamilton, 11th and 12th grade English and Advanced Placement Capstone Seminar and Research teacher at Suncoast High School in Riviera Beach, Florida;
- Dr. Erick Hueck, 9th-12th grade Chemistry and Advanced Placement Chemistry teacher at Miami Senior High School in Miami, Florida;
- Dr. Caryn Long, sixth grade STEM teacher and Director of Educational Technology and Innovation at Monteverde Academy in Montverde, Florida;
- Kristen Record, 9th-12th grade Physics and Advanced Physics teacher at Frank Scott Bunnell High School in Stratford, Connecticut; and
- Monica Washington, 11th grade English teacher at Texas High School in Texarkana, Texarkana.
Surprise announcements were made at their respective schools over the past two weeks.
To be considered for induction, the nominees must have completed at least 20 years of full-time teaching in preK-12 classrooms. The intense nomination process required written responses to a series of essay questions, letters of recommendation and a three-minute video about their teaching submitted by the nominees in January. The National Selection Committee, including former inductees, representatives of education associations and organizations and corporate and foundation sponsors, screened the nominees and narrowed the group to 10 finalists. The selection committee met in person to determine the final five for induction.
The meeting was arduous because all finalists were worthy and deserving. Through ongoing discussion, rewatching videos and repeated balloting, the committee eventually determined the five inductees in the Class of 2023. The National Teachers Hall of Fame applauds the committee’s work. Each year, the committee selects a great class of outstanding career teachers, and the Class of 2023 is no exception.
The five inductees will travel to Washington, D.C. May 2 through 6 to be honored by the National Education Association Board of Directors, visit with legislators and the Department of Education personnel and enjoy a Smithsonian and city tour, along with media appearances. They will then attend Induction Week activities in Emporia, June 12 through 17, with their formal induction scheduled for Friday, June 16.
The National Teachers Hall of Fame was founded in Emporia in 1989 to honor career teachers and the teaching profession through a recognition program and museum. Since the inaugural induction ceremonies in 1992, 150 teachers from 41 states and the District of Columbia have been inducted. This year’s class of inductees represents the 31st anniversary of NTHF induction ceremonies. When the Class of 2023 is inducted in June, the total number of members in the National Teachers Hall of Fame will be 155.
Biographies of the class of 2023 inductees and the Washington and Emporia induction activity schedules will be available at www.nthf.org on April 14. A list of current Hall of Fame Members may be found on the website or by calling the Hall of Fame.
