Lyon County Public Health reported 54 new positives and 116 recoveries, dropping the number of active cases down to 179, Friday afternoon, almost a month after the county reached its all-time high of close to 700 active cases.
There have been 2,851 positives reported since March, including 2,621 recoveries and 51 deaths. There were four additional death certificates awaiting review at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
"We encourage you to continue safe practices to protect yourself and your family from the novel coronavirus," the health department said in a post to social media. "The first COVID-19 vaccine may be getting emergency approval very soon, but we are likely months away from it being available for the general public.
"Lyon County Public Health is working closely with our partners, both locally and at the state, to plan for the eventual distribution of the vaccine. While we can see a light at the end of the tunnel, it is still important to follow public health guidelines. Gathering indoors with people outside of your home is highly risky. Wear a mask. Maintain a social distance from others of at least six feet."
Public Health Officer Renee Hively told The Gazette that health officials were meeting with community partners Friday about vaccine rollouts. More on local rollouts will be coming out as information is available.
KDHE reported 131 more deaths since Wednesday, bringing the state's overall death toll to 2,072.
Governor Laura Kelly has directed that flags be lowered to half-staff throughout the state effective immediately until sundown Monday, Dec. 14.
“For the second time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, I am ordering flags be lowered to half-staff in commemoration of the Kansans we have lost,” Kelly said a written release. “While COVID-19 has impacted each Kansas community differently, we all share this collective loss of our family, friends, and neighbors. We can all honor their memory by protecting each other and working together to slow the spread of this virus.”
The KDHE also reported 5,491 new positives for the coronavirus since Wednesday. It brings the state’s total, since the pandemic began, to 185,294.
The KDHE releases the new numbers each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track recoveries.
Lyon County Public Health's dashboard is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday and can be viewed at https://www.publichealth.lyoncounty.org/covid-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.