Roxanna Ashlock passed away on Monday, August 7.
She was born December 4, 1947 in Newport, Rhode Island to Gerald F. Ashlock and Dorothy F. Ashlock. She graduated from Roosevelt High School and Kansas State Teachers College.
Roxanna worked in the Lyon County Clerk’s office for 25 years.
She is survived by her sister Lauralee Hearn and nephew Zachary Krueger. She was a lifelong member of the First Congregational Church in Emporia, Kansas.
Cremation has taken place.
Private service at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the First Congregational Church, 326 W. 12th Ave., Emporia KS 66801.
