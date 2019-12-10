Fourteen-year-old Emporia native Braxton Higgins is now a world champion gymnast.
The Emporia High School freshman earned a gold medal in the 13-14 double-mini trampoline event while representing Team USA during the 2019 World Trampoline and Tumbling Age Group Competitions at the Ariake Gymnastics Center in Tokyo, Japan, Saturday.
Higgins earned high scores during the preliminary round, leading the pack of competitors in his age group with a score of 70.600. His score of 70.200 in the final round earned him the gold.
“What I’m most proud of is, in the preliminary round he was in first place and when they go to finals they wipe the scores to zero and they start over,” Ryan Higgins, Braxton’s father, said. “In my eyes, he didn’t just win once; he won twice.”
Ryan Higgins, who did not travel to Tokyo for the competition, said seeing his son’s name listed as the top athlete in his age group was an emotional experience.
“I couldn’t be there personally, but when I was watching and they put his name on the big screen as number one, I just lost it,” he said. “I couldn’t even contain the emotion. It was incredible. My wife [Mandi] said it was very emotional there, also.”
Braxton is no stranger to success on the trampoline. He has earned seven national championships since 2012, and has placed in the top three in 17 out of 22 opportunities. In the 2017 World Age Group Competition in Sofia, Bulgaria, he placed in the top 10 in two of his three events.
With all of those accolades under his belt, Ryan Higgins said his son does not usually celebrate his successes immediately upon sticking a landing — something he did during the finals in Tokyo.
“I’ve never seen him fist pump when he lands and he did that, so I know he was thrilled,” he said. “He was really pumped.”
Ryan Higgins said Braxton only has a few weeks before the next season starts in January, and with opportunities for meets in New Zealand, Canada and Switzerland, he’s not yet sure what the coming year will look like.
“They take whoever’s on top,” he said. “If he’s on top, he’ll get selected. Right now, he’s on top, but we don’t know exactly how that’s going to work yet.”
With support from the community making it possible for Braxton to travel to the competition, Ryan Higgins said he wanted to say thank you.
“We just want to say thank you to the community,” he said. “We didn’t quite make our fundraising goal, but we definitely got help. I’m just so proud and happy for everyone who did contribute.”
Donations to the Braxton Higgins Fund can be made at any Lyon County State Bank location to support future travel.
