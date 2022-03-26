Power has always driven politicians, even those with the most noble of intentions. Without it, no meaningful change occurs. Members of the Republican Party understand this all too well, having wielded power with increasing malevolence since the 1980s.
Mitch McConnell, now Senate Minority Leader, and Kevin McCarthy, House Minority Leader, direct the Republican party as it works to pass laws that favor wealthy donors and corporations while restricting the rights of Americans they feel do not deserve the full protections of our Democracy. These restrictions include limiting access to the ballot, placing gags on public school teachers, and marginalizing those whose gender identity or preferences run contrary to conservative values. Most Americans do not support these positions which has led to gerrymandering by state legislatures to secure minority rule at both the state and federal levels.
However, due to demographic changes and an aging base, their time of reckoning is fast approaching.
So, what are Republicans to do? Work with moderates and progressives to find common ground in service to our country? Engage in self-reflection and recognize that draconian labor laws combined with sweetheart tax laws, both designed to benefit the elite few, are unsustainable over the long run? Recognize that social scare tactics over guns or wedding cakes or bathrooms play to an increasingly smaller, though ever-more rabid crowd, and adopt more inclusive positions on social issues like gun safety, gay marriage or transgender rights?
No.
Instead, under the banner of Trumpism, these two men have led their party in a direct challenge to our Democracy. This is just as much a threat to our country as the naked aggression of the mob attacking the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6, 2021. Confident in the support of an ultra-conservative Supreme Court, Republican leaders have turned their political power against the very institutions of our government so critical in this time of extreme duress, first trying to dismantle them from the inside during the Trump Administration, and now by direct attack from outside through the disenfranchisement of minority and young voters.
Even today, after all of the former president’s lawsuits have been dismissed by conservative courts across the land, some Republican members of Congress refuse to acknowledge the election results. Furthermore, these same Congress members are actively working to disenfranchise voters through aggressive voter suppression laws aimed squarely at minorities and young people on college campuses. They also continue to resist efforts to eliminate gerrymandering through non-partisan redistricting commissions that have proven effective in both red and blue states.
One of the most alarming threats comes through conservative attacks on classroom teachers through measures like the Parental Rights in Education Bill, recently signed into law by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, which uses vague language to bar teachers from addressing real-life issues involving human sexuality. Other states have proposed or passed bills that pretend to protect children from indoctrination, but really just allow parents to challenge teachers’ curriculum, sometimes through the threat of lawsuit or criminal charges. Neither of us can imagine teaching under such restrictions.
Donald Trump, whose repeated calls for violent action against certifying the 2020 vote led to the attempted coup, stood to become the authoritarian leader of our nation. He was supported by radical militias and Republican politicians willing to sell their souls to the devil in order to cling to the power they could not and will not win through free and fair elections.
Georgia, which took a dramatic turn in the last election by voting for Joe Biden and electing two Democratic senators, recently passed voter suppression laws that defy explanation, including one making it criminal to provide food, drink or seating for people in line to vote. Given the willingness of Republican state and county leaders, including Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Rathensperger, to close polling locations primarily serving minorities, thus forcing voters to stand in lines for hours, the intent of these laws becomes clear. No cry of fraud, which has repeatedly been debunked even by Kemp himself, justifies such measures.
But these voter suppression laws do seem to suggest that Republicans know they do not represent the majority of Americans or their views. In their quest for power, they lash out at their perceived enemy, American Democracy.
So, what about the Republicans who still believe in Democracy? They do exist. Governors Mike Dewine of Ohio and Larry Hogan of Maryland have led their states well despite attacks from the right. Senator Mitt Romney of Utah, and Representatives Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois refuse to participate in the anti-Democracy movement, even calling on moderate Republicans to stand against the Trumpists. But can they succeed in turning around those who zealously cling to their biases in support of guns and against gays and transgender people?
No.
It is time for the majority to rule in America. This means calls for bipartisanship coming from Republicans must be met with opportunities for them to compromise in order to pass needed legislation supported by the majority of Americans.
And they MUST compromise.
This means news agencies may no longer give equal credence to both sides in an effort to appear neutral but must call out anti-Democratic attacks on our institutions for what they are, un-American power grabs. And they must call lies LIES, not just misrepresentations or incorrect/unverified information.
It means it’s time for us to wake up from our delusion that fealty to one man will make us great again — and to restore bipartisanship through compromise as the foundation for democracy.
I just can’t agree with you saying a majority of the country agrees with you on how the Republicans are governing. If that was the case then the Democrats would be in total control of all three branches of the government. Over the years it has gone back-and-forth, and I believe that the Moderates Democrats along with the modern Republicans is the reason why we have this stalemate. You’re blaming all of everything that’s going on on the Republicans, and that’s just not true. All the signs even from the liberal media is saying that the Republicans gonna take control of the house of representatives along with the Senate, and if there was a presidential election Biden would probably lose. I’m hoping that they are wrong and frankly we continue to be in a stalemate because otherwise we either well become worse off with the Republicans controlling everything or if eventually the Democrats end up controlling everything we will end up being socialist country. I do not like how things have become I wish there were someway to convince the moderates in both parties to get together and form their own party and take control and then maybe we can get something done. It is amazing how a small percentage of conservative and liberals can have so much influence on each party. Again if your statements about a majority of people disagree with the Republicans and what they’re doing then why is the Democrats not controlling all three branches. I know you were very close to it and thanks to a couple of Democrats that you have not been able to achieve a socialist agenda that some want. It is because of Trump that you are so close to controlling those branches of government. If the election turns out the way most people think then I think God that we still have a democrat president who can put a stop to some the far right agenda.
