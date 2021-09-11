Everyone old enough to remember the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, has a story. We asked members of The Gazette staff — including some who were in elementary school and some who were full-time professionals — to share what they remember about that fateful day 20 years ago.
“I was 18 and just a few weeks away from moving to Philadelphia. It was just before 9 a.m. in Saylorsburg, Penn., — my hometown — when I turned on the morning news like always and sat down with my cup of coffee. The World Trade Center was burning and the anchors said a ‘small plane’ had crashed into one of the towers. ‘A tragic accident,’ I thought. A few minutes passed and I saw the second plane crash into the other tower. Silence as the anchors digested what they had just witnessed. A plane hit the Pentagon. The twin towers fell. Another plane down in Pennsylvania, a few hours away. What is happening? I watched Peter Jennings for hours until I couldn't watch it anymore. Who knew the world could change so fast?” - Ryann Brooks, News and Online Editor
“I was almost 9 years old. I remember first learning about the attacks when I got home from school that day. I was on the phone with a friend as I watched replay after replay of the day’s horrors and I commented to him that it looked cool. After all, I hadn’t seen anything like that before except in ‘Star Wars,’ my favorite movie at the time. My mom overheard and explained sternly that it was, in fact, not cool. That was when my understanding of the world and my place in it forever changed. At my school, there was a poster in the hallway depicting kids from various countries. A few days after 9/11, someone scribbled out the boy from Afghanistan with a black marker. Given the events that would transpire in the two decades after 9/11, that memory is still haunting.” - Zach DeLoach, Reporter
“On Sept. 11, 2001, I worked at Quest Services Inc. (formerly known as Hartford Inc) as an administrative assistant. I just happened to go into the break room to grab some toast for breakfast. The TV was on and I looked up as they were replaying the first plane crashing into the tower. Shortly after that is when the second plane crashed into the other tower. It was hard to absorb what had just happened. I went and told some of our other staff members. We sat in the break room for quite a while and watched the devastating events take place. When I got home that evening from work, I just sat and watched the news. It was hard to wrap your mind around the entire day of tragic events.” - Bettina Shank, Operations Manager
“I was 11 years old in my sixth grade social studies class. My teacher, Mr. Hinijosa, got a phone call in the middle of his lesson that day. His face became really serious. He hung up the phone, turned to us, told us the lesson was over and that we would spend the rest of the class watching the news. He rolled the TV to the front of the class and turned on one of the local news stations. At the time, we didn't really understand what we were watching and I think that our teacher was so overwhelmed that he wasn't exactly sure how to explain the events to a bunch of children without terrifying them. It wasn't until that evening...possibly days later...that my parents helped me comprehend the severity of what we had witnessed that day.” -Bri Julo, Vice President of Digital Services and Marketing
“I turned on the TV that morning to watch my usual getting-ready-for-class show to see the first tower on fire. I remember thinking, ‘Well, that's bad, probably an accidental fire,’ but listening, quickly found out it was from a plane. I was still thinking ‘Well, it must've been an accident.’ Then I saw the second plane hit. Then I was thinking what we all were pretty much thinking. I went ahead and went to class and carried on as normal despite that and all the events that followed that day, but inside I was a mess.” - Margie McHaley, Production Manager
“I remember that day very vividly: I was getting ready to go to school when the first plane hit the first building and my mom had the news on the TV in the living room. We were running a bit late that day. I remember trying to tell her to look at the TV to see what was happening. She said, ‘We have to hurry, we are going to be late,’ so we rushed out and left. When I got to school, all the teachers were very on edge, you could tell everyone was frightened. I remember getting home and when my dad walked in the door, he made me get in the truck with him and he took me by all the gas stations and there were lines out in the street. He was explaining what had happened that day and we both cried together. I will never forget that day.” - Molly Mills, Advertising Account Executive
