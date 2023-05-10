Emporia Public Schools announced Wednesday that Kaden Glinsmann will be joining the district as the next head football coach for Emporia High School.
Glinsmann comes to Emporia from Polson High School in Polson, Montana. While at PHS, he served as the head football coach while also teaching health, physical education, and strength and conditioning.
Glinsmann has been coaching football for the past 13 years and teaching for the past four years. He has an extensive football background and has been successful in coaching all aspects of the game.
"I'm extremely blessed and thankful to be named the new head football coach at Emporia High School," Glinsmann said. "I can't wait to meet the players and staff and get to work right away. I look forward to leading this team and representing the Emporia community this fall and into the future."
Beau Welch, assistant principal/athletic director at EHS said, "Coach Glinsmann brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our football program. His passion and enthusiasm for the game is contagious. I'm excited to bring his leadership into our team, school and community!"
Glinsmann will begin his coaching duties on July 1, 2023, and will be teaching physical education at Emporia High School for the 2023-2024 school year. Glinsmann replaces Keaton Tuttle who resigned as the football coach in March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.