The 133rd St. David’s Concert will come to you this year with a virtual program airing 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 7.
The National Anthem of the United States will be sung by Dylan Evans accompanied by Travis Carmichael. This will be followed by the Welsh National Anthem. The Rev. Phyllis Stutzman will give the invocation. The concert opens with the traditional and nostalgic “We’ll Keep a Welcome," followed by a welcome by St. David’s Society president, Jann Briggs.
While the St. David’s Choir will be missing, numerous society members, choir members and Welsh friends will be sharing a variety of talents. Some recordings of the choir may be played. Gwenith Closs-Colgrove, the director of the Great Plains Welsh Heritage Center in Wymore, Nebraska and winner of the Adult Solo Voice competition in the North American Festival of Wales will vocalize a new arrangement of “Calon Lan”.
Sally Conard will be bringing “Ash Grove” to life with the ringing of the bells. Kendra Briggs, violinist, will be accompanied by Jann Briggs as they perform “It Is Well With My Soul."
Dr. Eluned Jones of Brookings, South Dakota will perform two pieces. The Lebo United Methodist Preschool will sing “Prynhown Da” (“Good Morning”) in Welsh and English. These and other musical pieces will be interspersed with readings, historical clips and scenes.
The memorial hymn “Babel” will be a reminder of those we have lost.
The St. David’s Concert program would not be complete without a rousing rendition of the hymn, “Cwm Rhondda” (“Guide Me Oh Thou Great Jehovah”) by the viewing audience. The closing will be the traditional, “God Be With You."
The benediction will be given by Paula Jones Evans in the historic former Calvinistic Methodist Church in Arvonia, Kansas.
This event is sponsored by the St. David’s Society of the State of Kansas and can be viewed on St. David’s Society of Kansas Facebook page. The concert may also be viewed on YouTube.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.