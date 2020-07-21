Special to The Gazette
The Kansas Department of Transportation will begin surveying on I-35 in Lyon County for a bridge replacement project.
The survey would replace the bridge on I-35 over Lincoln Street in Emporia, one mile west of the I-35/K-99 junction.
The length of the survey is 2,300 feet; the survey will be based on the existing alignment.
The survey will begin around Thursday, and is expected to last about three weeks.
The work will collect information needed for detailed design of the proposed improvement.
The survey crew will contact property owners and tenants for permission to enter private property. The crew will be using survey instruments on the ground to determine locations of existing features within the survey corridor.
KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. To stay aware of all road construction projects across Kansas go to www.kandrive.org or call 5-1-1. Drive safely and always wear your seat belt.
